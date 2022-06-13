Actor Adivi Sesh, who played Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film 'Major,' along with director Sashi Kiran Tikka and actress Saiee Manjrekar met the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, who congratulated the team on the film's success.

"Major is more than a film. The team should be appreciated for the way they portrayed the life and valor of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who laid down his life fighting for the nation in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks," the Chief Minister said to the team.

Along with box-office success, the movie has received a lot of positive feedback from many walks of life. 'Major' is one of the most financially successful films in India since the pandemic.

'Major' was released on June 3.

