Twinkle Khanna Posts Heartfelt Wish For Husband Akshay Kumar On 55th Birthday, Says ‘He Wins At Every Game’

Akshay Kumar, one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, turned 55 on Friday, September 9. On the special occasion, several friends from the industry wished him and the list included Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more.

However, the most adorable wish for him came from his wife, Twinkle Khanna, who shared a picture of her with the birthday boy playing Backgammon, which the actor won, as she revealed. Twinkle also mentioned how a friend brought a special halwa cake, one similar to what his mother used to make for him. For the unversed, Akshay lost his mom Aruna Bhatia last year, just a day before his birthday.

Twinkle captioned the post as, "The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master." Reacting to Twinkle's wish, the actor wrote: "Thank you."

Akshay too shared a picture of himself expressing gratitude to all his fans for their heartfelt wishes.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, who have been married for over 21 years, are parents to 19-year-old Aarav and Nitara, 9.

Twinkle, a former actress, is now a celebrated columnist and the author. Akshay, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Cuttputlli’. He will feature next in ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, apart from ‘OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2’ co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. Akshay also has ‘Selfiee’ with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-titled ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake.