TV Actors Talk On Adopting Good Habits From Their Co-Stars

TV shows run for years together. To add to that, celebs playing pivotal roles are required to spend 18-20 hours also at times on sets in order to shoot for their characters. With so much time being spent together, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that many times, celebs pick up some good habits from their co-stars.

Apart from skills and talent, it’s their co-stars' habits that actors adopt in their daily routines that make the difference. TV artists go on to share a few habits with us that they have adopted from their co-stars and utilize in their daily lives to make an extra impact.

Aayudh Bhanushali

On the set of 'Doosri Maa' in Jaipur, we all have a great time and learn a lot from each other. But, of all the co-stars, I think Neha Joshi didi (Yashoda) is the most of a perfectionist and a neat freak. She is well-known in our group for her attention to detail, and she is the one who can spot patterns where none exist. Neha's habits astound me. When I walk into her room at any time of the day, everything is in place and in order. She is so focused that even if her brush is moved slightly, she will recognise it. She is someone who will never hide her mistakes but rather immediately correct them. And this is the most excellent upfront habit of hers that everyone should adopt in their lives. Looking at her, I have also started keeping my things organized, and trust me, that solves half of your problems. I don't have to spend time looking for things, and I can use that energy for other constructive things. Her personality shines through, as do her habits.

Sapna Sikarwar

I would say the good habit that I have adopted is from my co-star Himani Shivpuri Ji (Katori Amma). She is a lovely human being, and you always get to learn a lot from her. One good habit I picked up from her was prioritising people over the phone. Most of the time on our sets of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, you will find people on their phones if they are not shooting. In their spare time, you can often spot them scrolling through reels or watching movies or series, but Himani Ji always makes sure to stay off her phone as much as possible when the team is present, which is a very good habit of hers. She is the one who always puts her phone down when we are shooting, eating lunch together, or chatting. She always prioritises the person in front of her, regardless of how important the call is, and then attends to her calls. She once told me that she has the habit of putting her phone away at least an hour before going to bed and prefers reading a book, which inspired me.

As everyone knows, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is my first comedy show, and I was very nervous to play Anita Bhabi. My co-stars made me feel comfortable, make the audience laugh, and use my comic timing to its maximum potential. It is impossible for me to name anyone here, but everyone on set inspires me to be humorous and spontaneous. The entire set is full of laughter and happiness whenever we are rehearsing, whether it is Aasif Sheikh Ji (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) or Vaibhav Mathur (Tika). The most valuable habit I have adopted from my co-actors in these few months is to be funny, comical, full of humour, and supportive.