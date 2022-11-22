Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan Wraps Filming On Maiden Web Series 'Brinda'

Trisha Krishnan has finished shooting for her debut OTT series "Brinda", the actor announced on Tuesday.

Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan Wraps Filming 'Brinda' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 7:57 pm

Trisha Krishnan has finished shooting for her debut OTT series "Brinda", the actor announced on Tuesday.

The "Ponniyin Selvan: I" star shared the news on Instagram and posted a photo from the show's set.

"And it’s a wrap. Thank you to each and every one who worked by, with and for #Brinda Season 1 on its way... (sic)," Krishnan wrote.

The 39-year-old actor reportedly plays the role of a cop in the Telugu-language series, directed by Surya Vangala.

"Brinda" will debut on a leading streaming platform soon.

Krishnan was most recently seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus "Ponniyin Selvan: I". Her upcoming projects include "Sathuranga Vettai 2" with Arvind Swamy, Mohanlal-starrer "Ram" and "The Road".

Tags

Art & Entertainment Trisha Krishnan Trisha Brinda
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 