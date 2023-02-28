Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Travis Barker To Undergo Surgery To Repair Injured Finger

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 10:04 pm

Musician Travis Barker is set to have surgery to repair his injured finger. The Blink-182 drummer revealed this week he's going under the knife after damaging his digit earlier this month.

The 47-year-old star gave fans a glimpse at his recovery, including physical therapy and a finger brace, reports 'Female First UK'. He wrote on Instagram: "Surgery tomorrow."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)


His wife Kourtney Kardashian replied to the post with a series of prayer hands and heart emojis. He injured the finger earlier this month as he was rehearsing with his band for the 'All The Small Things' rockers' upcoming reunion tour.

He previously tweeted on February 8, "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments".

As per 'Female First UK', no gigs have been postponed or cancelled following the injury, with fans hoping the surgery won't impact Blink-182's first tour with Tom DeLonge in the lineup - alongside Travis and their bandmate Mark Hoppus - since 2014.

Late last year, Tom revealed the group has been busy working on "the best album" they've made to date.

He teased on Instagram: "I'm personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all- close friends."

The group are set for their biggest tour to date, with concerts in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand and their first-ever shows in Latin America. The tour will begin in March and will conclude in February 2024.

