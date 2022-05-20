SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From actor Mohanlal’s Malayalam thriller ‘12th Man’ to the blockbuster hit from filmmaker SS Rajamouli ‘RRR’ to the second season of Jitendra Kumar's Amazon Prime Original ‘Panchayat’ – there are a lot of picks this week.

Here are the top five titles that you must watch on various OTT platforms this week:

‘Panchayat 2’

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Satish Ray

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The story of Abhishek moves on in the new season of ‘Panchayat’. Abhishek is still trying to clear his MBA entrance exams and get out of his government job at the panchayat office in the village of Phulera. However, with new oppositions coming in front of the village chief, Abhishek tries to stick his neck out to stand up for what’s right and what’s not. He, in turn, helps out the village chief, his family and the others in the village by trying to do some good deeds during his tenure as the secretary of the village panchayat. However, he keeps getting embroiled more and more in day-to-day politics.

‘Jersey’

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Mrunal Thakur

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Where To Watch: Netflix

A talented but failed cricketer decides to return to cricket in his late thirties. He is driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and also to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. The film starring actor Shahid Kapoor is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring actor Nani.

‘12th Man’

Cast: Mohanlal, Anusree, Saiju Kurup, Unni Mukundan

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The story revolves around a group of friends who travel together to a hill station to celebrate the bachelor party of Siddharth. The friends come across Chandrasekhar, an alcoholic, and are instantly annoyed with his antics. However, things take an unexpected turn with the mysterious death of Shiny, the wife of Mathew. This leads to a lot of secrets getting unravelled. What these secrets expose is what the story is all about.

‘RRR’

Cast: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris,

Director: SS Rajamouli

Where To Watch: Zee5, Netflix

A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. While one is a fearless warrior who is on a perilous mission to find a young girl from his clan who has been abducted by the British, the other is a steely cop in the British forces but has a secret mission to destroy the British Raj from the inside. After their journeys, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s. It is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

‘Acharya’

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Nassar

Director: Koratala Siva

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

A tribal clan of ayurvedic practitioners built a temple that gave birth to a town called Dharmasthali, governed by the clan. But Acharya, a comrade, enters the town, witnesses rampant corruption and a powerless clan. Acharya goes on to mutilate Basava, the man behind the crimes, reveals his bond with Siddha, the clan’s bygone protector and restores the town’s serene identity, guided by the clan.