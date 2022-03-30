Acharya: Here's How Much Screen Time Will Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Share

‘Acharya’, a Koratala Siva's Telugu directorial, will see father-son duo of megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. That makes it one of the most awaited movies of the year. The telugu action drama is set to hit the cinemas of April 29 and will also see Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal and others in major roles.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the producer of the movie, Anvesh Reddy talked about the screen time the father-son duo will be sharing together in ‘Acharya’.

The filmmaker revealed, “Earlier they have done, but it was a small cameo. A song or something that they both have performed on screen. But this time, close to 20 to 25 minutes of the film they would be sharing the screen space (in Acharya). So everyone would be more excited about that. Individually, they will have more screen time, but for around 20 to 25 minutes they will be sharing the screen together.”

Previously, Pooja Hegde also talked about her role in ‘Acharya’ while talking to Pinkvilla, “There’s Acharya where I am playing a proper Telugu village girl with two chottis and half saree.”

She was also seen with Ram Charan in 2018 telugu period action drama ‘Rangasthalam’ in a song. “But this is like the first time I am doing a film with him. We both are playing like a small part (in it), it’s Chiranjeevi garu’s film and we both are playing special parts in that.” Hegde had added.