Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

From Madhuri Dixit's debut OTT series 'The Fame Game' to Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' on AltBalaji, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that are releasing on OTT, this week. 

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week
Top five OTT titles to watch this week. Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 2:26 pm

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From Madhuri Dixit's debut OTT series 'The Fame Game' to Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' on AltBalaji, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that are releasing on OTT, this week. 

'The Fame Game'

Previously titled 'Finding Anamika,' actress Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut, now titled 'The Fame Game' releases today on Netflix. 'The Fame Game' is a family drama about a world-famous singer who also happens to be a mother and a wife. In this thriller series, the drama unfolds when she mysteriously vanishes, leaving her family and the police looking for her.

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Mulay, and Muskkaan Jaferi

Director: Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli

Related stories

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Actor Alia Bhatt: Playing Gangubai Meant Understanding The Situations She Went Through

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's Shining Performance Overshadows The Predictable Storyline

Five Inspirational Bollywood Movies Which Portray Struggles, Challenges And Transformations

Where To Watch: Netflix

'Love Hostel'

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey appear in this film about a newlywed couple who are on the run. They are at risk of being murdered when their families hire a murderer to assassinate them for marrying outside their caste and status. This criminal thriller features actor Bobby Deol as a terrifying antagonist. 'Love Hostel' is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies production company.

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and Raj Arjun

Director: Shanker Raman

Where To Watch: Zee5

'Vikings: Valhalla'

'Vikings: Valhalla' is about the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings of all time, including the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson, set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century. As strife between the Vikings and the English royals reach a blood-soaked breaking point, and as the Vikings themselves collide over their clashing Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings embark on an incredible adventure that will take them across oceans and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, in their quest for survival and triumph. 'Vikings: Valhalla' is all set to premiere on February 25, with all episodes launching at the same time.

Cast: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Caroline Henderson, and David Oakes

Director:  Steve Saint Leger, Niels Arden Oplev and Hannah Quinn

Where To Watch: Netflix

'Lock Upp'

Actress Kangana Ranaut makes her OTT debut as the host of this reality show. The "captive" reality series will air 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will feature 16 "controversial" celebrities who will be locked up for months with no access to the outside world. ALTBalaji and MX Player will webcast the show 24x7 on their own platforms, allowing viewers to engage directly with the competitors. The show will be released on 27th February.

Cast: Kangana Ranaut

Creator: Ekta Kapoor

Where To Watch: AltBalaji and MX Player

'Ajagajantharam'

'Ajagajantharam,' the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Mollywood action thriller film of the year 2021 starring Antony Varghese, is now available on the OTT platform. The plot centres around a mahout, who is always looking for a fight, who attends a temple festival where there is problems with young guys. The film is filled with high-octane action sequences set in a village named Aranjali, which is characterised by unfettered disorder and unchecked hostility.

Cast: Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Kichu Tellus, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Vineeth Vishwan 

Director: Tinu Pappachan

Where To Watch: Sony Liv

Tags

Art & Entertainment OTT Platforms Movies TV Show TV Reality Shows Bollywood Netflix Amazon Prime SonyLIV Madhuri Dixit Vikrant Massey Sanya Malhotra India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Matt Reeves Says Batman Is Emblematic of Vengeance In 'The Batman'

Matt Reeves Says Batman Is Emblematic of Vengeance In 'The Batman'

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Legal Trouble Or A Publicity Ploy?

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Actor Alia Bhatt: Playing Gangubai Meant Understanding The Situations She Went Through

Russia-Ukraine War: Gauahar Khan Urges All To Act Against Bigotry, Injustice, Division And Hatred

'Bheemla Nayak' Fan Review: Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati Starrer Praised For Its Superb Action

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive