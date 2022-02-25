Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From Madhuri Dixit's debut OTT series 'The Fame Game' to Kangana Ranaut's reality show 'Lock Upp' on AltBalaji, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that are releasing on OTT, this week.

'The Fame Game'

Previously titled 'Finding Anamika,' actress Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut, now titled 'The Fame Game' releases today on Netflix. 'The Fame Game' is a family drama about a world-famous singer who also happens to be a mother and a wife. In this thriller series, the drama unfolds when she mysteriously vanishes, leaving her family and the police looking for her.

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Mulay, and Muskkaan Jaferi

Director: Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli

Where To Watch: Netflix

'Love Hostel'

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey appear in this film about a newlywed couple who are on the run. They are at risk of being murdered when their families hire a murderer to assassinate them for marrying outside their caste and status. This criminal thriller features actor Bobby Deol as a terrifying antagonist. 'Love Hostel' is bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies production company.

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Bobby Deol and Raj Arjun

Director: Shanker Raman

Where To Watch: Zee5

'Vikings: Valhalla'

'Vikings: Valhalla' is about the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings of all time, including the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson, set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century. As strife between the Vikings and the English royals reach a blood-soaked breaking point, and as the Vikings themselves collide over their clashing Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings embark on an incredible adventure that will take them across oceans and battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, in their quest for survival and triumph. 'Vikings: Valhalla' is all set to premiere on February 25, with all episodes launching at the same time.

Cast: Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Caroline Henderson, and David Oakes

Director: Steve Saint Leger, Niels Arden Oplev and Hannah Quinn

Where To Watch: Netflix

'Lock Upp'

Actress Kangana Ranaut makes her OTT debut as the host of this reality show. The "captive" reality series will air 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will feature 16 "controversial" celebrities who will be locked up for months with no access to the outside world. ALTBalaji and MX Player will webcast the show 24x7 on their own platforms, allowing viewers to engage directly with the competitors. The show will be released on 27th February.

Cast: Kangana Ranaut

Creator: Ekta Kapoor

Where To Watch: AltBalaji and MX Player

'Ajagajantharam'

'Ajagajantharam,' the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Mollywood action thriller film of the year 2021 starring Antony Varghese, is now available on the OTT platform. The plot centres around a mahout, who is always looking for a fight, who attends a temple festival where there is problems with young guys. The film is filled with high-octane action sequences set in a village named Aranjali, which is characterised by unfettered disorder and unchecked hostility.

Cast: Antony Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Kichu Tellus, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Vineeth Vishwan

Director: Tinu Pappachan

Where To Watch: Sony Liv