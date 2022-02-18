Top 5 OTT Releases This Week

This week has seen the release of a wide range of films and web series in a number of languages and genres. From the second season of Netflix comedy 'Space Force' to the psychological thriller 'Mithya' on Zee 5, here’s our list of the top 5 titles that released on OTT, this week.

'Space Force'

'Space Force' is an American dramedy. The show revolves around a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force. Season two of 'Space Force,' which is releasing today, follows up with General Naird and his underdog squad having to show their worth to a new administration while coping with interpersonal issues.

Cast: Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang

Director: Ken Kwapis

Where to watch: Netflix

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (S4)

A drama series that has earned several awards in the past, including multiple Emmy nominations for the lead actress, Rachel Brosnahan. 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' is a comedy set in the 1950s that follows the titular heroine across New York's Upper West Side. She has the 'perfect' spouse, two children, and a beautiful home. While everything appears to be going well for her, she discovers a secret knack for stand-up comedy.

Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub

Director: Amy Sherman-Palladino

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

'Homecoming'

'Homecoming' which releases on Sony Liv today, revolves around a group of friends from Kolkata and their journey. The friends meet after seven years on the occasion of Durga Puja at an old theatre (where they earlier used to do theatre together) that is about to be transformed into a heritage hotel. recently in an interview with Outlook, lead actress Sayani Gupta described 'Homecoming' as an indie project.

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, Plabita Borthakur, Tushar Pandey, and Soham Majumdar

Director: Soumyajit Majumdar

Where to watch: Sony Liv

'Mithya'

Huma Qureshi plays a Hindi literary university professor in the web series 'Mithya.' The show is reported to be a first-person adaptation of the 2019 British series 'Cheat.' The six-part dark and violent series, set in Darjeeling, chronicles the troubled relationship of a Hindi literature professor Juhi, portrayed by Qureshi, and her student Rhea.

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Rajit Kapur, Parambrata Chattopadhyy, Samir Soni, Ajeet Biswas, Bishakha Thapa

Director: Rohan Sippy

Where to watch: Zee 5

'Bestseller'-Amazon Prime

The 'Bestseller' is a psychological thriller starring Mithun Chakraborty in the lead role. The show is packed with suspense and drama. 'Bestseller' depicts a world in which every action has countless interpretations. When the lives of two strangers cross unexpectedly, their hidden intentions and desires emerge, causing a domino effect on many lives.

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Hassan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni.

Director: Mukul Abhayankar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime