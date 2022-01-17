Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Best of Love Triangles In Bollywood: Top 5 Films.

Love stories have long been the same and boring one's being retold over and over again, until between two lover enters a third person to spice up the story and in come the problems that were never there before. Here are Bollywood's top 5 love triangles that are a must watch for audiences.

Top Love Triangle Films -

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:30 pm

Among the long list of love triangle's that have been made in bollywood for years, from college romances to horrors, there have been many, but few are there that one remembers and seeks to watch again. Here are some of the top love traingle's in Bollywood with fantastic plot lines.

1. Dil Se (1998)

Bollywood's King Khan - actor Shah Rukh Khan's hit 90s film 'Dil Se' (1998) directed by Mani Ratnam is one of the most loved movies by the actor. The romance - thriller film revolves around the story of a radio broadcaster set on a mission to find a mysterious woman, while in the backdrop of the insurgency hit areas of Assam. The film also stars actresses Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta.

2. Barfi (2012)

The film starring actors Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ileana D'cruz is set in the 1970s. The story revolves around Murphy Johnson a.k.a Barfi a boy who is hearing and speech impaired, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and how his equation with two women Shruti (Ileana D'Cruz) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) who is autistic, keeps going through troubled waters. This zany love triangle is not only a very heart warming love story but also a highly critically acclaimed film.

3. Cocktail (2012)

This film starring actors Said Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty is a modern day romance drama where a guy finds himself in a tough spot when he is torn between two bestfriends, each complete opposites to the other. What begins as a casual relationship for Veronica, played by Deepika Padukone ends in a heartbreak in one of her most loved performances that bring out the emotions in this love triangle.

4. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Another one of King Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's fan favourites is the film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' where his character falls in love with a girl who is already committed to someone else. He even tries to create problems between them to try and get her to leave her lover and come with him. The film also stars actors Suchitra Krishnamurthy and Deepak Tijori in lead roles.

5. Ishqiya (2010)

This uncanny romance drama starring actors Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan revolves around two criminals, who on their mission to escape from their criminal boss who wants to kill them, happen to come across Krishna Verma, played by Vidya Balan, who is a deceased kidnappers wife. The love triangle here begins when she tries to seduce them both and achieve her own underlying aim with their help.

These films have made audiences fall in love with not only their craft but also unique ways of storytelling that was not seen before, especially in romantic movies. Very few and far fetched movies can still match the standards set by these films in their time.

Art & Entertainment
