Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: Shubh’s ‘One Love’ Makes A Smashing Return, Sai Abhyankkar’s ‘Katchi Sera’ Out Of The Chart

The week has definitely brought with itself a few ups and downs to the top trending music charts. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s songs are doing really well as the film gets more and more viewership on OTT. Then again ‘Animal’s songs are without a doubt creating ripples at the top as they refuse to die out even after months of the film’s release. Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’ which had become a favourite in the past weeks continues to remain one of the most popular songs.
‘Heeriye’ by Jasleen Royal featuring Arijit Singh is sticking on to the top 10 trending songs chart. But it’s Shubh’s ‘One Love’ which is once again making the maximum noise. After all, the song is one again back to the top 10 trending list after being out for a few weeks.
With ‘One Love’s entry there definitely has to mean that something was being thrown out. Well, Sai Abhyankkar’s ‘Katchi Sera’ by ‘Think Indie’ is definitely a crowd puller but its downwards trajectory started a few weeks back and now it’s finally out of the top 10 trending list.
Lots of ups and downs going on in the music charts. So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at the top 10 most trending songs of the week:
1. ‘Pehle Bhi Main’ (‘Animal’)
2. ‘Satranga’ (‘Animal’)
3. ‘Husn’
4. ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)
5. ‘O Maahi’ (‘Dunki’)
6. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Song’ (‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’)
7. ‘Tu Hai Kahan’
8. ‘Chaleya’ (‘Jawan’)
9. ‘Heeriye’ (Feat. Arijit Singh)
10. ‘One Love’
Which among these songs is your most favourite of the week?