Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: Shubh’s ‘One Love’ Makes A Smashing Return, Sai Abhyankkar’s ‘Katchi Sera’ Out Of The Chart

The week has definitely brought with itself a few ups and downs to the top trending music charts. ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s songs are doing really well as the film gets more and more viewership on OTT. Then again ‘Animal’s songs are without a doubt creating ripples at the top as they refuse to die out even after months of the film’s release. Anuv Jain’s ‘Husn’ which had become a favourite in the past weeks continues to remain one of the most popular songs.