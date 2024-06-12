To Become 'Commander Karan Saxena', Gurmeet Choudhary Shunned Processed Foods

Gurmeet also took to his Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot of the show. He captioned it: "Thrilled to share that I got selected for the national sprinting competition. While preparing for 'Commander Karan Saxena', I worked so hard, training morning, afternoon, and evening. Seeing the teaser on air now makes me feel proud of myself. It's all about hard work, dedication, and consistency. There's some magic in the word"commander" itself. Nevertheless, I'm off to nationals wish me luck! Jai Hind." "A heartfelt thank you to @disneyplushotstar, my Producer @keylightindia Rajeshwar Nair Krishnana sir, and my Director @jatinwagle1(sir love you) for giving me this incredible opportunity. Your unwavering support and belief in me have made this journey possible. I am truly grateful and excited for what's ahead! Thank you so much@sadashivathcoach sir for motivating," the post added.