To Become 'Commander Karan Saxena', Gurmeet Choudhary Shunned Processed Foods

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is all geared up for his upcoming series 'Commander Karan Saxena' shared about the dietary restrictions that he has followed for the titular role, saying he eliminated processed foods, and sugary snacks, and junk food from his diet, and instead focused on lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats to fuel his body.

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is all geared up for his upcoming series 'Commander Karan Saxena' shared about the dietary restrictions that he has followed for the titular role, saying he eliminated processed foods, and sugary snacks, and junk food from his diet, and instead focused on lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats to fuel his body.

Gurmeet, who is known for his work in 'Ramayan', and 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' told IANS: "Fitness and diet go together when it comes to physical training for any character. To play a commander role, I needed to be muscular, athletic, agile, and fast. To achieve this, I followed a strict diet that supported my intense training." "I eliminated processed foods, sugary snacks, and junk food from my diet. Instead, I focused on lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats to fuel my body. Hydration was also crucial, so I ensured I drank plenty of water throughout the day. This disciplined approach was essential in helping me reach peak physical condition," he said.

Gurmeet also took to his Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the shoot of the show. He captioned it: "Thrilled to share that I got selected for the national sprinting competition. While preparing for 'Commander Karan Saxena', I worked so hard, training morning, afternoon, and evening. Seeing the teaser on air now makes me feel proud of myself. It's all about hard work, dedication, and consistency. There's some magic in the word"commander" itself. Nevertheless, I'm off to nationals wish me luck! Jai Hind." "A heartfelt thank you to @disneyplushotstar, my Producer @keylightindia Rajeshwar Nair Krishnana sir, and my Director @jatinwagle1(sir love you) for giving me this incredible opportunity. Your unwavering support and belief in me have made this journey possible. I am truly grateful and excited for what's ahead! Thank you so much@sadashivathcoach sir for motivating," the post added.

Gurmeet told IANS: "Getting selected for the National Sprinting Competition is a dream come true. While preparing for 'Commander Karan Saxena', I trained so hard that I was able to compete with top sprinters." "My training was intense, with sessions morning, afternoon, and evening, focusing on endurance runs, speed drills, and strength training. The hard work and dedication have paid off, and I’m excited for this next chapter," he added. Under the banner of Keylight Productions, 'Commander Karan Saxena' is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer. It also stars Iqbal Khan, and Hruta Durgule. The show will be streaming from July 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

