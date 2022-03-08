Tigmanshu Dhulia Completes First Schedule Of 'Garmi'

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia said on Tuesday that the first schedule of his new web series 'Garmi' had been completed in Bhopal. The drama, which will debut on the OTT platform, is focused on student politics and has a cast of newcomers.

"Finished our first schedule of 'Garmi' in Bhopal worked with a lovely bunch of first time actors was frustrating at times but rejuvenating and a totally new experience this is what film MAKING is all about," Dhulia posted on Twitter.

The series will reportedly also star Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar and Jatin Goswami.

Dhulia, known for the National Award-winning film 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster' series, had previously tackled the theme of student politics in the 2005 movie 'Haasil'.

The film, starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Irrfan Khan, and Hrishitaa Bhatt, is considered to be one of Dhulia's finest works and has attracted a cult following over the years.

The filmmaker most recently directed the Disney+ Hotstar series 'The Great Indian Murder', starring Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi.

Dhulia previously helmed web shows such as 'Out of Love' and 'Criminal Justice', which were also released on the streamer.

[With Inputs From PTI]