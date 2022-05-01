Sunday, May 01, 2022
Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti 2' Mints Rs 12.5 Cr. In 2 Days

Actor Tiger Shroff’s latest movie ‘Heropanti 2’ has been making good money at the ticket windows.

'Heropanti 2' Instagram

Updated: 01 May 2022 7:22 pm

Tiger Shroff’s 'Heropanti 2' has made a good hype in the market. The makers have left no chance to create hype for the film with its promotions. The film has now made a decent entry at the box-office with 7 Cr. on the first day and 5.5 Cr. on the second, which brings a collection of 12.5 Cr. in 2 days.

Moreover, the film is proceeding towards an extended weekend and is expected to gain more numbers. The occasion of Eid might boost the numbers at the box-office.

The blockbuster combination of Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala was released in theatres on April 29. Apart from Tiger Shroff, the film also features Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' is written by Rajat Arora and has music by AR Rahman.

