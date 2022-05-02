Actor Tiger Shroff has established himself as a action hero of Hindi films at a relatively young age. In 'Heropanti 2', he uses his athletic frame, graceful moves, and elegance to great advantage.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when he was asked about his all-time favourite action hero in Bollywood, Shroff answered by asking if he could say three names.

He got his start with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Then he added Shah Rukh Khan's name to the mix.

"I truly feel Shah Rukh Khan sir is very talented with his body, and nobody can be attacked and react as well as him," Shroff said.

"If you have watched his films, whether it's 'Darr' or 'Baazigar', when he gets struck, he really reacts, he goes for it," he continued. He's an actor who uses his entire body so beautifully, it's incredible," the actor added.

'Heropanti 2' recently released in theatres with Shroff and actress Tara Sutaria in the leading roles. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui played a negative character in the film.