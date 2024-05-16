Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood over a decade ago. In this span, the actor has delivered multiple remarkable and memorable performances which prove his acting prowess. As the actor celebrates his 35th birthday today, it is the perfect time to remember how he started his career as an assistant director for ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur.’ But did you know that the actor was arrested from the sets of the film for an illegal activity?
Yes, you read that right.
Released in 2012, ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ has grown to become one of the cult classic films in Bollywood. This Anurag Kashyap directorial saw powerhouses of talent like Nawazuddin Siddique, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Huma Qureshi sharing the screen. As the film completes 10 years, the director talked about this experience on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’
Kashyap recalled how they were shooting in real locations for ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur.’ The film was majorly shot in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He revealed how they were shooting the sand mining shots without permission in a place where illegal sand mining was being carried on by the local mafia. He said, “During Wasseypur, Vicky Kaushal went to jail once… We would shoot without permission, and once we were shooting the actual illegal sand mining that the mafia was conducting there. And Vicky got caught.”
In another interview with PTI, the director recalled, “In Wasseypur, he went to jail twice. He wanted to shoot such shots of tracks that he placed cameras on the bridge. He, then, went to jail for that and if they had a camera there, he would have shot there as well.”
Following ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, Kaushal made his debut in ‘Masaan’ which went on to get critical acclaim. The movie also made its way to Cannes. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Dunki’ in a special role. He will be next seen in ‘Chhaava’ which is a biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He will also be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Love and War’ where he will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.