Following ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, Kaushal made his debut in ‘Masaan’ which went on to get critical acclaim. The movie also made its way to Cannes. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Dunki’ in a special role. He will be next seen in ‘Chhaava’ which is a biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He will also be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Love and War’ where he will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.