Art & Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Was Arrested Twice From 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' For THESE Illegal Activities

Vicky Kaushal was arrested not once, but twice, from the sets while he was an assistant director for 'Gangs Of Wasseypur.' Read about this Bollywood trivia inside.

Instagram
Vicky Kaushal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood over a decade ago. In this span, the actor has delivered multiple remarkable and memorable performances which prove his acting prowess. As the actor celebrates his 35th birthday today, it is the perfect time to remember how he started his career as an assistant director for ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur.’ But did you know that the actor was arrested from the sets of the film for an illegal activity?

Yes, you read that right.

Released in 2012, ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’ has grown to become one of the cult classic films in Bollywood. This Anurag Kashyap directorial saw powerhouses of talent like Nawazuddin Siddique, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Huma Qureshi sharing the screen. As the film completes 10 years, the director talked about this experience on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’

Kashyap recalled how they were shooting in real locations for ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur.’ The film was majorly shot in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. He revealed how they were shooting the sand mining shots without permission in a place where illegal sand mining was being carried on by the local mafia. He said, “During Wasseypur, Vicky Kaushal went to jail once… We would shoot without permission, and once we were shooting the actual illegal sand mining that the mafia was conducting there. And Vicky got caught.”

In another interview with PTI, the director recalled, “In Wasseypur, he went to jail twice. He wanted to shoot such shots of tracks that he placed cameras on the bridge. He, then, went to jail for that and if they had a camera there, he would have shot there as well.”

Following ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, Kaushal made his debut in ‘Masaan’ which went on to get critical acclaim. The movie also made its way to Cannes. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Dunki’ in a special role. He will be next seen in ‘Chhaava’ which is a biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He will also be working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Love and War’ where he will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 16, 2024
  2. POCSO Case Survivor Found Dead: Kerala Women's Commission Registers Case
  3. Unrest In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir And Indian Ministers' Stirring The Pot
  4. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In BJP Office, Short Circuit Likely Cause
  5. Relief From Summer Heat, Tamil Nadu Receives Moderate To Heavy Rainfall
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dune Part 2' Actor Austin Butler To Star In 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Reboot? Here's What We Know
  2. Sobhita Dhulipala Spotted At Mumbai Airport As She Jets Off To Cannes Film Festival 2024 For Her Debut Appearance
  3. Bhushan Kumar Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri Will Star In Romantic Movie By Anurag Basu
  4. Lee Jung-jae Shares Major Update About 'Squid Game Season 2', Reveals Release Window
  5. ‘How To Rob A Bank’ Trailer Review: True Crime Documentary On The World’s Best Bank Robber Keeps You Hooked
Sports News
  1. IPL 2024: PBKS Pacer Nathan Ellis Happy To 'Get Reward' With 5-Wicket Victory Over RR
  2. England Women Vs Pakistan Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: New York Welcomes Cricket - USA's First International Event
  4. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. The Ebbs And Flows of IPL 2024: Will It lead to India's T20 World Cup Success?
World News
  1. Indian-origin Singaporean Charged With Money Laundering
  2. Slovak Politicians Call For Calming Of Political Tensions After Shooting Of PM Fico
  3. AstraZeneca's Covid-19 Vaccine Can Cause A Second 'Rare' Blood Clotting Disorder? | What Research Says
  4. At A Glance: Slovakia PM's Assassination Attempt, His Condition & The 71-Year-Old Suspect
  5. China And Cambodia Begin 15-Day Military Exercises As Questions Grow About Beijing's Influence
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup