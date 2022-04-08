Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Akhil Akkineni's Birthday Celebration: Makers of 'Agent' Release New Poster

Actor Akhil Akkineni will be seen in Surender Reddy directorial 'Agent' releasing on August 12.

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 5:33 pm

Telugu Actor Akhil Akkineni will be next seen in Surender Reddy’s much awaited spy thriller ‘Agent’. The film is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema is also actively proceeding with the film’s shoot.

The team of ‘Agent’ wished the hero, Akkineni, on the occasion of his birthday with a poster. Akkineni’s character required a full-fledged makeover which the actor underwent, to play an action filled role depicting a new side of him. 

Talking about the poster, Akkineni is seen flaunting his body. The actor is smoking a cigarette giving ‘swag’ attitude. He has long hair and thick beard the compliments the entire look. So it is a perfect way to wish the lead hero on his birthday.

Malayali actor, Mammootty, will also play an important role in the movie that is being shot in Hyderabad. The leading lady is newcomer Sakshi Vaidya for the spy thriller. The story of ‘Agent’ is by Vakkantham Vamsi. The music is handled by composer Thamizha and cinematography by Rasool Ellore. 

National award winner Naveen Nooli will edit the film and Avinash Kolla is the art director. The film is co-produced by Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy. 

‘Agent’ will release worldwide on August 12. 

