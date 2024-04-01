'The Silent Prayer’ Director Senthil Vinu Has Disturbing Memories Of 1984 Riots In Coimbatore

Sharing how the composer agreed to do the film, Nisha said: “Our paths had previously crossed with the maestro for another venture, which, due to unforeseen circumstances, was paused. Yet, destiny had its plans when 'The Silent Prayer' was conceived. Presenting the raw version of our film to him was a moment charged with anticipation. His response not only uplifted our spirits but also affirmed our belief in the film's universal appeal. Maestro said after seeing the ‘film that is meant for the global audience and the music also needs to be global’. He was humble enough to give us the opportunity to listen to us for what kind of music is needed.”