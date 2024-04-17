Art & Entertainment

The Masters Apprentices Bassist, Gavin Webb Passes Away At 77 After Battling Cancer

Gavin Webb passed away in the Royal Adelaide Hospital on April 16. He was the bassist and also the founding member of The Masters Apprentices.

The Masters Apprentices Bassist, Gavin Webb dies at 77
Australian rock band The Masters Apprentices bassist, Gavin Webb, who was also the founding member of the band, passed away after his six-year-long battle with cancer. He was 77. He breathed his last in the Royal Adelaide Hospital on April 16, as per the statement by the band.

Band members Mick Bower, Brian Vaughton and Rick Morrison said in their statement, "Gavin entered our lives 60 years ago. He joined our band as a bassist and from that moment became a member of our family; our brother. We will greatly miss our Gavin and treasure the life long bond we will share forever - from Mustangs to Masters.

Our love eternally 'Spider'.''

"Gavin leaves behind an incredible musical legacy which will live forever in Australia's music history," the band said.

For those unaware, The Masters Apprentices was originally formed as The Mustangs in 1964 in Adelaide. In 1965, Mr Webb joined the band. The following year, the band included lead singer Jim Keays and they renamed their band as The Masters Apprentices.

In April 1968, Webb left the band due to stomach ulcers. Glenn Wheatley replaced him until the band dismanded in 1972.

Amidst his ill health, Webb reunited with The Masters Apprentices in 1986 for 20th anniversary tours. The band has been touring around Adelaide since their reunion for the Fringe Festival in 2016.

Gavin Webb is survived by his wife Suzette Belle, (whom he married in 1968), and son Benjamin.

May Gavin Webb's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

