Back in 2021, Lucasfilm had announced that the actress would not be coming back to the show, right after she shared a post that the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable.” As per Variety, the post read, “Most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Naxi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”