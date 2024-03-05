‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried Truth’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects

What sets this docu-series apart from other shows that have been inspired by the Sheena Bora case is the unfettered access that they have to Indrani Mukerjea. The former media baroness is the driving force of this series. She tells her side of the story and major screen time is saved for her. Along with her, we have her lawyers who try to stand up for their client. But their client does most of the talking, including what the lawyers should say about her on screen. With the access they have to Indrani, the makers have cleverly asked her many questions that have troubled people for years now. Indrani has answered the questions in her style, and it leaves you with many thoughts about how money, power, and fame are actually some of the biggest driving forces in the family.