There’s something about true-crime documentaries and series that lures you in. What ups the ante even further is when the series is based on a case that shook the entire nation. This is precisely what keeps you hooked to Netflix’s latest true-crime docu-series – ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried Truth.’ The series is based on the Sheena Bora murder case, and it involves interviews with almost everyone who has been accused in the case, including Indrani Mukerjea. The four-part docu-series reveals quite a lot about the case which grabbed the attention of the nation. In case you are planning to watch the series, here’s all that you need to know about it.
‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried Truth’: Story
The Sheena Bora case needs no introduction. The case revolves around the disappearance of Sheen Bora in 2012. However, no case was registered following her disappearance. Indrani told everyone that Sheena had left for the United States for her further studies and to get away from her boyfriend- Rahul- who was Peter’s son. The disappearance came to light when the Mumbai police received an anonymous tip-off. In 2015, a burnt body was discovered in Pen, Raigad. Using DNA testing, the body was identified to be of Sheena Bora’s. The case unfolded in the media eye because the Mukerjeas were media barons. As the case unraveled, it was found that Sheena was not Indrani’s sister but her daughter. When Indrani’s driver, Shyamvar Rai, was questioned by the police, he revealed that Indrani had murdered Sheena with Sanjeev Khanna – her ex-husband.
The case was handed over from the Mumbai police to the CBI and even Peter Mukerjea and Rahul Mukerjea were named as co-accused. This four-part docu-series revolves around the information that is available in the public domain. It includes interviews from reporters who followed the case, close family members, lawyers, and Indrani Mukerjea.
‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried Truth’: Performances
Being a docu-series that relies heavily on interviews and anecdotal evidence, there is not much to talk about performances. Some scenes that involve Sheena Bora and Rahul Mukerjea have been re-enacted. Rahul Mukerjea is shown as a distressed man who has locked himself in a room where beer bottles and cigarette butts lie strewn all across the room. He is seen pacing back and forth while he is on call. Whenever there is any mention of Rahul, this same footage is used in bits and pieces over actual call recordings. Similarly, another footage that has been used repetitively in the docu-series is the one where Sheena and Mekhail meet Indrani for the first time at Mumbai airport. This clip is used extensively when Mekhail recalls his interactions with his mother.
The recreated scenes are fuss-free and just do the job well. They aren’t created in a way to impart sensationalism, but rather they just help to keep the story moving throughout.
‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried Truth’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
What sets this docu-series apart from other shows that have been inspired by the Sheena Bora case is the unfettered access that they have to Indrani Mukerjea. The former media baroness is the driving force of this series. She tells her side of the story and major screen time is saved for her. Along with her, we have her lawyers who try to stand up for their client. But their client does most of the talking, including what the lawyers should say about her on screen. With the access they have to Indrani, the makers have cleverly asked her many questions that have troubled people for years now. Indrani has answered the questions in her style, and it leaves you with many thoughts about how money, power, and fame are actually some of the biggest driving forces in the family.
Apart from Indrani, her daughter – Vidhie - is also given ample screen time. Vidhie recounts whatever she knows of and also talks with utmost vulnerability about her suicide attempts. She honestly agrees that money is an important factor in the case and also agrees that the case is messy. Initially, she was on Peter’s side, but now she has taken the side of her mother. Not just Vidhie, Mekhail also tells his story with utmost pain in his eyes.
The docu-series has relied entirely on all material that is available in the public domain. These also include the call recordings made by Rahul Mukerjea, the email conversations that have been made by the family, the numerous text messages, news reports, and archival footage. There is nothing that has been revealed for the first time except a few stories by Indrani. The fact that the makers stuck to the facts that are out in public works well in the favour of this series.
This four-part docu-series is well-directed. Some episodes are longer. Despite the run-time, you are glued to the series. One of the major reasons is the nature of the case. The other reason is how well-crafted the series is. The case can get confusing when you look at the timelines, but the direction has done a good job of not jumping across timelines. The case has been unraveled with utmost precision and it gives you a clear picture of the timelines.
‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried Truth’: Cast & Crew
Director: Uraaz Bahl, Shaana Levy
Available On: Netflix
Duration: 4 episodes, 44-50 minutes each
Language: English, Hindi
‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried Truth’: Can Kids Watch It?
No.
Outlook’s Verdict
The best part about ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story – Buried Truth’ is how the series does not try to solve the case or take a higher stand. Staying true to the name, it lets Indrani Mukerjea speak with her steely gaze at the camera. The series leaves the audience to be the judge and jury after they listen to what Indrani has to say and see the facts presented side by side. It juxtaposes what Indrani is saying with the facts that are out on record and in the public domain.
On one hand, you have Indrani’s revelations and on the other hand, there is the mysterious case of Sheena Bora that is not yet solved. The matter is still in the court and Indrani is out on bail. The matter is subjudice and it raises the question of ethics. It also makes you wonder why Indrani said yes to the series, while everyone else just refused to speak in front of the camera. The series takes a mature take and does not rely on provocation or sensationalism. However, what keeps me up is that there are multiple layers to the case and it’s not just grey. The series makes for a great watch if you want something that leaves you with thoughts. I am going with 3.5 stars.