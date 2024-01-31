The camera hasn’t been played around with at all during interviews. I love the fact that Lionel Richie was sitting in the exact same recording studio; gave me chills. Kudos to Caleb Heller for showcasing it beautifully. It’s also truly incredible how such clear-cut footage from so long ago has been kept so neatly, including the heart-breaking famine scenes in Africa. The behind-the-scenes recording footage was bound to be chaotic, considering there were so many people and the camera had to capture them all. But, the editing done by Nic Zimmermann deserves commendation as it effectively condenses all the necessary scenes into a short film.