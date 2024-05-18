Art & Entertainment

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Promo: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor To Grace The Comedy Show

While Kartik Aaryan will be part of the show with his mother, Janhvi Kapoor will be appearing on the show with her co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Guests on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Photo: Youtube
‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is certainly one of the most loved shows on the block, and ever since the show premiered on Netflix, several celebrities have marked their presence and shared their life experiences. Now adding to the excitement, the new promo of the much-loved show is now out, and it features several celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sania Mirza, and others. While Kartik Aaryan and his mother will be seen together, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao too will appear on the show.

The promo also highlights a fake wedding of Kartik Aaryan, while Sania Mirza is seen pulling Kapil Sharma’s leg. Anil Kapoor says in the promo as he arrives with Farah Khan, “Mujhe dar lag raha hai kis kis se joote padenge." Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao arrive on the show for the promotion of their upcoming film ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, which is set to release on May 31.

Watch the promo here:

Other guests include Badshah, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Sania Mirza. Not to miss, the show is getting bigger and better with Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover all set to tickle your funny bones. 

Meanwhile, ahead of the show’s upcoming episode, Netflix released the new trailer with singer Ed Sheeran saying, “This is the craziest, most fun show.” He added, “I loved being on Kapil’s show. I’ve heard a lot about it. And I’m honoured to be a guest on it.  It’s much more crazier in person and it’s fun. And yeah, it’s been fun, learning Hindi for the first time, singing with them and the band too."

Ed Sheeran arrived in India recently to perform for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. During the concert, Diljit Dosanjh joined him for his performance.

