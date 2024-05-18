‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Promo: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor To Grace The Comedy Show

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is certainly one of the most loved shows on the block, and ever since the show premiered on Netflix, several celebrities have marked their presence and shared their life experiences. Now adding to the excitement, the new promo of the much-loved show is now out, and it features several celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sania Mirza, and others. While Kartik Aaryan and his mother will be seen together, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao too will appear on the show.