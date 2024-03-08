The Gender Lens: Filmmaker Nisha Pahuja On Masculinity, Oscars And Beyond

The themes that Pahuja works with are very personal to her, not only as an Indian filmmaker but as a woman. However, she feels that her gender has never confined or defined her work. Speaking of To Kill A Tiger and the Oscar buzz, Pahuja says that all of it still feels like a dream. “It has been a whirlwind of phone calls, flights, and interviews since the news came,” she laughs over a telephonic chat. For the filmmaker though, the real stars are Ranjith, the protagonist of her film and member of Srijan Foundation, the NGO that works for gender equality in rural Jharkhand. “As a filmmaker, my top priority is to protect my subjects from exploitation. It is something all filmmakers need to be careful of when working in the documentary format,” she states. Pahuja filmed in India for three and a half years and feels that “Gaining the trust of the family was one of the most difficult but rewarding parts of the process.” The film took about eight years to make.