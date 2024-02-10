Now, it’s been confirmed that the much-anticipated horror franchise is coming back for one last ride. The project, which is yet untitled and is going by the name of ‘The Conjuring 4,’ has landed on a director and it’s a familiar name to the movies. Michael Chaves, who has been credited with directing ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ and a spin-off ‘The Nun II,’ is in talks to sit in the director’s chair once again.