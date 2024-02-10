After almost three years of anticipation, ‘The Conjuring 4’ has finally secured its director and officially declared itself as the final installment in the mainline hit horror franchise. Created by the genius of James Wan, the series has primarily revolved around the cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, real-life married paranormal investigators portrayed by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, respectively, in the mainline films and its spinoffs.
In late 2022, it was confirmed that a fourth Conjuring movie was in development, with the original screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick coming back to work, and Wan producing the film alongside Peter Safran. However, the director had not been finalized.
Now, it’s been confirmed that the much-anticipated horror franchise is coming back for one last ride. The project, which is yet untitled and is going by the name of ‘The Conjuring 4,’ has landed on a director and it’s a familiar name to the movies. Michael Chaves, who has been credited with directing ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ and a spin-off ‘The Nun II,’ is in talks to sit in the director’s chair once again.
Alongside his confirmation as the director, insiders have verified that the film will serve as the last and final mainline entry in The Conjuring Universe, which Wan had been hinting at since talks of a new film emerged. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are currently expected to reprise their roles, with the commencement of filming scheduled for the summer of 2024 in Atlanta.
Ever since the release of the first film in 2013, New Line has meticulously constructed a full-fledged Conjuring universe with sequels, prequels, and spinoffs. Collectively, these movies have amassed a box office revenue exceeding $2.1 billion.
With fans bidding farewell to the mainline franchise with ‘The Conjuring 4,’ it doesn't necessarily mean that the entire Conjuring Universe will shut down. Various reports, over time, have stated that James Wan and Peter Safran were discussing a Conjuring TV show, set to take place after the events depicted in the movies. However, an official confirmation is still regarding the same.