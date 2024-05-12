‘The Broken News 2’: 5 Compelling Factors That Make This Newsroom Drama Binge-Worthy

Amidst the sensationalism and propaganda that plague certain corners of the media industry, ‘The Broken News 2’ shines a light on the indomitable spirit of truth-seekers. In the 2nd Season, we see Sonali Bendre’s character, Amina Qureshi, going to extraordinary lengths to uncover the truth behind opposition leader Pramod Parchule’s alleged funding from foreign crypto sources. Her determination to uncover the story, even in the face of threats to her personal safety, shows how these journalists risk their lives to bring forth the truth. Similarly, in the first season, we saw Radha Bhargava (Shriya Pilgaonkar) endure a two-month jail sentence for being branded “anti-national” by Deepankar Sanyal, all because she dared to stand on the side of truth. These characters remind us of the brave reporters who are willing to make sacrifices to uphold the principles of righteous journalism at any cost.