'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Defines Me, Song's New Version Came Out Great: Singer Raghav

When Raghav released the original version of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' in 2004, the singer says the song was perfect for the time and he was a bit "scared" about recreating it for the newly released Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer.

But his fear dissipated when the track, which was part of his debut album "Storyteller", turned out well.

Raghav and composer Tanishk Bagchi collaborated on the new version 'Teri Baaton Mein...' with singer Asees Kaur.