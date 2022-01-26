Ten Indian Movies To Revisit India's Greatness On This Republic Day

The country today celebrates its 73rd Republic Day and there is nothing but pride and patriotism in every Indian's heart. Through numerous patriotic films and some brilliant performances, Bollywood has always celebrated what it means to be an Indian. The Hindi film industry has some best patriotic films of all time, including Haqeeqat, 'Naya Daur', 'Border', 'Refugee' and 'Swades'. Since, it is a national holiday, with a majority of the people at home.On the 73rd Republic Day, here is a list of some of the best patriotic films to watch.

'Rang De Basanti'

On this day in 2006, the film was released. Sue, a foreigner, travels to India and chooses a few students to play various Indian freedom fighters in her film, unwittingly reawakening their patriotism. The plot revolves around their emotional and mental transformation into cause-driven rebels. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi and Soha Ali Khan, the film went on to become a big hit on the box-office as well.

'URI: The Surgical Strike'

The plotline of the movie is of an Indian Army Major Vihaan Singh Shergill (Vicky Kaushal), who leads a clandestine operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed a large number of soldiers. The planning and execution of the surgical strike against them is the subject of this film. The Aditya Dhar directed movie released in 2019 and was produced under the banner of RSVP Movies. The film won four National Film Awards including the Best Director and Best Actor award.

'Chak De India!'

Kabir Khan, a former hockey player, has been accused of betraying his country. However, when he begins coaching the Indian women's national hockey team to demonstrate his patriotism, the tables are turned. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film , which was a bit hit on the box office, also depicts the difficulties and struggles encountered along the way, as well as the eventual triumph.

'Baby'

Neeraj Pandey's film Baby is an action thriller written and directed by him, about a group of spies from the Indian intelligence system led by Officer Ajay, leads this group who carry out clandestine operations to detect and subsequently eliminate terrorists and their plans of causing mayhem in India. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role, with Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati, Danny Denzongpa, and Anupam Kher playing supporting roles.

'Lakshya'

Karan, an aimless young man, joins the Indian Army on a whim but drops out when he discovers the life of a soldier to be difficult. When this causes friction with his girlfriend, he re-enlists in the army to please her. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan, the film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, also won a National Film Award for Best Choreography, to Prabhu Deva for the song 'Main Aisa Kyun Hoon'.

'Raazi'

Sehmat Khan is an undercover RAW agent whose father marries into a Pakistani family. She is tasked with obtaining some vital information about the enemy, and the film depicts her journey through obstacles, stumbling blocks, and struggle. The spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat was one of the highest grossing films in 2018.

'The Ghazi Attack'

During routine surveillance in 1971, an Indian Naval submarine, S21, intercepts a Pakistani submarine, PNS Ghazi, and thwarts its mission of destroying INS Vikrant. 'Raazi' can be seen as a prequel to this film. Starring Kay Kay Menon, Rana Daggubati, Atul Kularni and Taapsee Pannu, it won the Best Feature Film in Telugu award at the 66th National Film Awards in 2018.

'Parmanu'

IAS officer Ashwat has been assigned to lead a nuclear weapons development and testing operation, but he must keep American intelligence agencies in the dark about it. Witness the planning and execution of India's most significant nuclear missions, which will undoubtedly astound the audience. Starring John Abraham, the fillm was hit amongst both the critics and the masses.

'Mission Mangal'

A group of scientists at ISRO battle personal and professional issues while working tirelessly on the Mars Orbiter Mission, which is their sole goal. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Tapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, and Kirti Kulhari as the main leads.

'Airlift'

'Airlift', starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur, is a film about a successful Indian businessman in Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion at the start of the Gulf war. The film depicts the real-life experiences of Indian citizens before they were rescued and returned home with the assistance of the authorities. The movie was directed by Raja Krishnan Menon, and was jointly produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Cape of Good Films, Emmay Entertainment, Hari Om Entertainment, T-Series, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.