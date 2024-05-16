Television

Watch: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Jheel Mehta Goes On Her Knees And Proposes To Her Boyfriend

Jheel Mehta went down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend, Aditya Dube, by the sea. She shared the video on her Instagram.

Instagram
Jheel Mehta with her boyfriend, Aditya Dube Photo: Instagram


Best known for playing the role of Sonu in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Jheel Mehta recently took her fans by surprise when she proposed to her long-time boyfriend, Aditya Dube. The former actor proposed to her boyfriend for marriage by the sea. She shared the adorable video on her Instagram with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram, Jheel Mehta shared the video where she is seen going down on her knees to propose to her boyfriend, Aditya Dube. She is seen in a white flowy dress, while Dube is seen in a white shirt and linen pants. As she goes on her knees, she is heard saying, “Hey! I know that you have been waiting for this for a while now. And will you marry me, Aditya?” To this, Dube replied, “Yes”. The couple shared a kiss and a warm hug after the proposal.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “At every table, I’ll save you a seat. I knew you’d say yes (you didn’t have another option, hehehehe) but I was still feeling the butterflies. Captured beautifully by @ivoryfilms.in. All I need is you, the sea, and the sunset. Forever a goofball around you.”

Take a look at the video here.

The video has fetched over 10K likes. Dube replied in the comments and said, “This was better than I could ever imagine, Jheel. You're amazing and I'm the luckiest guy in the world.” Fans poured their love for the couple in the comments. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Woweee so sweet…god bless you both with a lifetime of love and togetherness.” A second fan wrote, “This looks so dreamy.” A third fan commented, “You both are so so so pretty…I wish I could be there to clap for you guys.”

Earlier in January, Dube had proposed to Mehta. The couple has not revealed the date of their marriage yet.

Jheel Mehta and her boyfriend, Aditya - null
BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

