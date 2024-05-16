Taking to her Instagram, Jheel Mehta shared the video where she is seen going down on her knees to propose to her boyfriend, Aditya Dube. She is seen in a white flowy dress, while Dube is seen in a white shirt and linen pants. As she goes on her knees, she is heard saying, “Hey! I know that you have been waiting for this for a while now. And will you marry me, Aditya?” To this, Dube replied, “Yes”. The couple shared a kiss and a warm hug after the proposal.