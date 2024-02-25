Jheel Mehta a.k.a Sonu Of 'TMKOC' Takes Fans On Culinary Tour Of Hampi

Best known for her role as 'Sonu' in the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) , Jheel Mehta on Sunday took her fans on a gastronomical tour by sharing glimpses from her visit to Hampi, Karnataka.

The diva, who recently got a proposal from her longtime boyfriend, took to Instagram, where she has 372K followers, and dropped some pictures from her outing in Karnataka.