Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles

World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5, encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. Shubhangi, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared: "I have integrated sustainability into every aspect of my life, from using bamboo for toothbrushes to creating teddy bears from old clothes and making lamps from reused glass bottles. I also opt for cotton and jute bags when shopping to reduce waste and embrace natural materials."