Television

Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles

Ahead of World Environment Day, Shubhangi Atre spoke about the importance of upcycling, sharing how she has integrated sustainability into every aspect of her life, from using bamboo toothbrushes to creating teddy bears from old clothes.

Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ahead of World Environment Day, Shubhangi Atre spoke about the importance of upcycling, sharing how she has integrated sustainability into every aspect of her life, from using bamboo toothbrushes to creating teddy bears from old clothes.

World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5, encourages awareness and action for the protection of the environment. Shubhangi, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared: "I have integrated sustainability into every aspect of my life, from using bamboo for toothbrushes to creating teddy bears from old clothes and making lamps from reused glass bottles. I also opt for cotton and jute bags when shopping to reduce waste and embrace natural materials."

"Let's continue to reimagine, repurpose, and redefine our consumption habits, transforming everyday objects into treasures. Let's adopt and practice upcycling to turn waste into wonder and inspire a future where creativity and sustainability go hand in hand," added Shubhangi. 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' also stars Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Vidisha Srivastava in the lead roles. It airs at 10.30 p.m. Monday to Friday on &amp;TV. On the professional front, Shubhangi is known for her work in shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kasturi', 'Do Hanson Ka Jodaa', and 'Adhuri Kahaani Hamari'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises