Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly are known for their roles as Maya and Monisha in the 2004 sitcom, ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.’ Fans of the beloved show have been waiting for this iconic mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pair to make a comeback on the screen. Recently, the two actors shared the screen for an advertisement and reprised their roles.
In an advertisement, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly returned as Maya Sarabhai and Monisha Sarabhai. Maya makes fun of Monisha for opting for discounted products, while Monisha tries to make her understand the benefits of discounts. Maya says, “Yeh kya hai discounted items, dry fruits at 45% off. Monisha beta yeh sab tumhare maayke see aaya hai na.” Monisha explains discounts and offers Maya ‘moongfali ki chutney’. Maya replies, “Peanut butter Monisha, moongfali ki chutney is just so down market.”
Take a look at the advertisement here.
The ad has fetched over 44K likes. Reacting to the advertisement, one fan said, “After such a long time saw Monisha and Maya together.” A second fan commented, “Mummy Jee and Monisha.” A third fan wrote, “Love their chemistry.”
‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ initially aired in 2004 on STAR One, concluding its first season in 2006. The show made a comeback in 2017 with a new season, titled ‘Take 2’, which was available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and co-directed by Deven Bhojani, it was produced under Jamnadas Majethia’s Hats Off Productions. The ensemble cast featured Satish Shah as Indravardhan, Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil, and Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai. Ratna Pathak Shah played the high-society socialite, Maya, while Rupali Ganguly played Monisha, her middle-class daughter-in-law.