‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ initially aired in 2004 on STAR One, concluding its first season in 2006. The show made a comeback in 2017 with a new season, titled ‘Take 2’, which was available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and co-directed by Deven Bhojani, it was produced under Jamnadas Majethia’s Hats Off Productions. The ensemble cast featured Satish Shah as Indravardhan, Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil, and Rajesh Kumar as Rosesh Sarabhai. Ratna Pathak Shah played the high-society socialite, Maya, while Rupali Ganguly played Monisha, her middle-class daughter-in-law.