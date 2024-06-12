Khyaati Keswani In Villainous Roles: 'More Nuanced, With Grey Shades'

Reflecting on the portrayals of the antagonists, Khyaati shared: "A hero is never truly a hero until there is a villain in his life. I have played negative characters in the past, but while shooting for the show ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ I have realised how times have changed." "Villainous roles used to be very negative, where the character would purposely trouble the hero or the heroine. However, now they have become more nuanced, with grey shades. For example, in my ongoing show, whatever my character Amrita does is out of love for her son Kunal. So, there is no intention of troubling someone just for the sake of it," she said.