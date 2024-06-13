In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Oberoi talked about his former girlfriend – Mona Singh. He mentioned that he fell in love with her on the sets of ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin.’ He talked about why he fell in love with Singh and praised her personality. He said, “She was very chilled out and had a terrific sense of humour, which I found very appealing. I think it was very natural for me to fall for her. She laughs openly and I fell in love with this aspect of her. She is very bindaas as a person. It was beautiful while it lasted.”