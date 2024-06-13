Television

Karan Oberoi Spills Details About His Breakup With Mona Singh, Reveals Why She Rejected His Marriage Proposal

In a recent interview, Karan Oberoi discussed his breakup with Mona Singh. They had started dating while working on 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin.'

IMDb
Karan Oberoi, Mona Singh Photo: IMDb
info_icon

Karan Oberoi and Mona Singh were, once upon a time, one of the most loved couples in Indian television. The actors shared the screen in ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’ and started dating each other. When they parted ways, their fans were devastated. In a recent interview, Oberoi opened up about his relationship with Singh and discussed his breakup.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Oberoi talked about his former girlfriend – Mona Singh. He mentioned that he fell in love with her on the sets of ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin.’ He talked about why he fell in love with Singh and praised her personality. He said, “She was very chilled out and had a terrific sense of humour, which I found very appealing. I think it was very natural for me to fall for her. She laughs openly and I fell in love with this aspect of her. She is very bindaas as a person. It was beautiful while it lasted.”

He mentioned that their relationship ended even though he wanted to marry her. Oberoi revealed that Singh rejected his marriage proposal and ended their relationship. Back then, Singh had grown to become a household name. He continued, “Jassi was a stellar show, and she was a national icon. She was rising in her career. At that time, I didn’t understand this, but now I can... She wanted to focus on her career, and there is nothing wrong with that.”

He revealed that after their breakup, he found solace in writing. He also said that he has not met Singh after they parted ways. On the work front, Oberoi was last seen in ‘Inside Edge.’ On the other hand, Singh was recently seen in ‘Munjya’ which is raking in big bucks at the box office.  

