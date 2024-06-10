‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark

It would not be wrong that Mona Singh and Sharvari’s horror-comedy film has been able to impress the audience. It also crossed the collections of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and minted Rs 16.85 crore in its first three days, ‘Munjya’ has collected Rs 19 crore within the same time frame, and it has performed better than Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan,’ as well, which had collected Rs 9.8 crore in its first three days.