‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark

Mona Singh, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhay Verma-starrer horror-comedy film ‘Munjya’, which released on June 7, witnessed a decent start at the box office. Now over the weekend, the film maintained an upward streak, and raked in moolah at the box office. As per early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday, with the film’s total domestic collection now standing at Rs 19 crore.
On its opening day, the film earned Rs 4 crore on Friday, only to witness a huge 81.25 percent increase in its collection on Saturday, by collecting Rs 7.25 crore. Continuing its great run at the box office, the film saw a minor increase in its collection on Sunday and collected Rs 7.75 crore.
It would not be wrong that Mona Singh and Sharvari’s horror-comedy film has been able to impress the audience. It also crossed the collections of ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and minted Rs 16.85 crore in its first three days, ‘Munjya’ has collected Rs 19 crore within the same time frame, and it has performed better than Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan,’ as well, which had collected Rs 9.8 crore in its first three days.
As for its occupancy, the film had an overall 36.64% Hindi occupancy on Sunday with the evening shows having maximum occupancy of 52.23 percent. In Delhi, ‘Munjya’ was shown on 703 screens with a 28.25 percent occupancy rate. The film performed better in Mumbai and Pune, with 729 and 272 screens, respectively. The occupancy rates were 46.75 percent and 43.25 percent, respectively.
‘Munjya’, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, got mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, and is the fourth film of Maddock Supernatural Universe.