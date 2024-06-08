‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore

Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, who are known for their supernatural horror comedies like ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’, have expanded their horror comedy universe with their latest film, ‘Munjya’. The film stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh in the lead roles, and is reportedly based on the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore. The film, which released in theatres on June 7, has got positive feedback from critics and fans, and has been able to get a good start at the box office.
According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film saw an impressive start at the box office. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it earned approximately Rs 3.75 crore at the box office. Now over the weekend, it would be interesting to see how the Sharvari and Abhay Verma starrer performs at the box office.
As for its storyline, it features Sharvari in the role of Bella while Abhay Verma is seen as Bittu. Mona Singh plays a character called Pammi. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Suhas Joshi, Bhagyashree Limaye, and others. After its theatrical run, ‘Munjya’ is planned for a digital release. Backed by Dinesh and Amar under Maddock Films, it will have its OTT release on Netflix. However, its official release date is yet to be confirmed. Usually, a recent release drops on OTT around 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release.
‘Munjya' is rooted in Marathi folklore, and revolves around a story of the eponymous mythical creature, who wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu.