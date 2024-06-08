‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore

As for its storyline, it features Sharvari in the role of Bella while Abhay Verma is seen as Bittu. Mona Singh plays a character called Pammi. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Suhas Joshi, Bhagyashree Limaye, and others. After its theatrical run, ‘Munjya’ is planned for a digital release. Backed by Dinesh and Amar under Maddock Films, it will have its OTT release on Netflix. However, its official release date is yet to be confirmed. Usually, a recent release drops on OTT around 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release.