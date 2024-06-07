Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

Now she has embarked on a new adventure with her debut in the horror comedy genre, ‘Munjya’, starring alongside Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh. The film has been released in cinemas on June 7, and Mona shared her excitement for this innovative storyline. She said, "All the releases that I had last year just made 2023 extra special. All three were loved and what was even better was that all characters were so different from one another. I'm just so grateful about these beautiful glory days that I'm witnessing. It is true that good things come to those who wait."