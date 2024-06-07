Art & Entertainment

Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

‘Munjya’, starring Mona Singh alongside Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh, released in cinemas on June 7

Mona Singh in 'Munjya'
info_icon

Actress Mona Singh is one of the most celebrated names in the Indian entertainment industry. Be it making her debut as the protagonist in the iconic television show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ to her recent performances in shows like ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’, ‘Kala Paani,’ and ‘Kafas,’ the actress certainly has come a long way. With her recent projects, she has cemented her status as a powerhouse performer.

While she managed to shine in her portrayal of Bulbul Jauhari in the highly loved show, ‘Made in Heaven 2’, she impressed with her role in ‘Kala Paani’ as Doctor Saudamini. 

Now she has embarked on a new adventure with her debut in the horror comedy genre, ‘Munjya’, starring alongside Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh. The film has been released in cinemas on June 7, and Mona shared her excitement for this innovative storyline. She said, "All the releases that I had last year just made 2023 extra special. All three were loved and what was even better was that all characters were so different from one another. I'm just so grateful about these beautiful glory days that I'm witnessing. It is true that good things come to those who wait." 

She further added how she is happy to explore all different genres as an actor. “This was a first for me and we shot in some very beautiful, pristine locations in the Konkan region. The script is amazing and so funny,” she said. 

Mona Singh will have upcoming appearances in 'Paan Parda Zarda' and an undisclosed project with Aryan Khan in the pipeline.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya Consensus: 'Ram Saved Us, Ram Saved Democracy'
  2. Over 1,400 Delhi Govt School Students Qualified NEET-UG This Year, Says Atishi
  3. Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results
  4. 'India's Voters Rebuke Modi': How Foreign Media Reacted To India Lok Sabha Election Results
  5. Stones Thrown At Vande Bharat Express In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Vishal Dadlani Says He Will Ensure A Job For CISF Woman Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut: Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'
  2. Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan On His Interfaith Marriage: Told My Father-In-Law Religion Wouldn’t Be A Problem
  3. Kartik Aaryan On Working With Triptii Dimri In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': She Is A Wonderful Artist
  4. Imran Khan Opens On His Plans To Move In With GF Lekha Washington After ‘Living Solo’ For Five Years
  5. Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Undergo Intense Training For YRF Spy Universe Film, To Shoot In Mumbai And UK
Sports News
  1. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: American Cricketer Accuses Haris Rauf Of Ball Tampering
  2. PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan's 'Pathetic Performance'
  3. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  4. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 13 Preview: Both Eye Victory On Controversial NY Pitch
  5. GIB 0-0 WAL: Rob Page Understands Wales Fans' Frustrations After Gibraltar Draw
World News
  1. Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip
  2. WWII Veteran Robert Persichitti Dies While Travelling To Normandy For D-Day Commemoration; Less Than 1 Percent Of WWII Veterans Alive
  3. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
  4. Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia
  5. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  8. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: Modi Presented 'Vision For Next 25 Years'; PM Meets LK Advani, Ram Nath Kovind