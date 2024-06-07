Mona Singh On Venturing Into Comedy Horror genre With ‘Munjya’: True That Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

Actress Mona Singh is one of the most celebrated names in the Indian entertainment industry. Be it making her debut as the protagonist in the iconic television show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ to her recent performances in shows like ‘Made in Heaven Season 2’, ‘Kala Paani,’ and ‘Kafas,’ the actress certainly has come a long way. With her recent projects, she has cemented her status as a powerhouse performer.
While she managed to shine in her portrayal of Bulbul Jauhari in the highly loved show, ‘Made in Heaven 2’, she impressed with her role in ‘Kala Paani’ as Doctor Saudamini.
Now she has embarked on a new adventure with her debut in the horror comedy genre, ‘Munjya’, starring alongside Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh. The film has been released in cinemas on June 7, and Mona shared her excitement for this innovative storyline. She said, "All the releases that I had last year just made 2023 extra special. All three were loved and what was even better was that all characters were so different from one another. I'm just so grateful about these beautiful glory days that I'm witnessing. It is true that good things come to those who wait."
She further added how she is happy to explore all different genres as an actor. “This was a first for me and we shot in some very beautiful, pristine locations in the Konkan region. The script is amazing and so funny,” she said.
Mona Singh will have upcoming appearances in 'Paan Parda Zarda' and an undisclosed project with Aryan Khan in the pipeline.