'Munjya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore On Its First Saturday

Maddock Films' latest offering, 'Munjya', which is from their horror-comdey franchise, hit the theatres on June 7. The film which is based on the Marathi folklore, stars Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh and Abhay Verma in key roles. As per a report in Sacnilk.com, the film earned only Rs 4 crore nett on day 1. On day 2, on Saturday, it saw growth in its collections as the film minted Rs 7. 25 crore at the box office. The total box office collection of 'Munjya' now stands at Rs 11.25 crore.
'Munjya' had an overall 30.99 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Night shows witnessed highest occupancy of 46.53%, evening shows had 34.84%, afternoon shows had footfalls of 28.81% and morning shows saw the lowest occupancy of just 13.79%.
The film has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. Today, Maddock Films shared the second day box office collections of 'Munjya' on Instagram handle.
Sharing the collections with a poster, it wrote, ''The love from our audience made #Munjya’s second day unforgettable!''
In a press note the production house said, ''This record-breaking collection for a film with no A-list actors is a testament to the power of a captivating story and the brilliance of CGI technology. Munjya has sprung the biggest surprise in the industry, setting the stage for a remarkable box office run''.
Sharvari is thrilled to see the outstanding performance of 'Munjya'. She told ANI, ''We have made this film with a lot of love, passion and hard work and I have been praying ever since that Munjya becomes a huge hit. It is a film that pushed me to do something remarkably different so early on in my career, and I have to thank my producer, Dinesh Vijan, and my director, Aditya Sarpotdar, for his belief in me to pull off this role.”
'Munjya' also starred Sathyaraj in a pivotal role. The film has an interesting link to Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' which you will find out after watching it.