In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, JD Majethia talked about why ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ failed to resonate with the audience when it was aired on television back in 2004. He talked about how the audience is ‘mediocre’ and they wanted something light and fun, and not something satirical like ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.’ Majethia said, “India is a country of mediocre people, especially in TV viewing. Mediocre as in, main bura nahi bol raha hoon, I mean that they don’t expect some super intelligent cinema in life, they just want some light-hearted stuff, the middle-class mentality of, ‘I have come back home after a long day, just give me something feel good to watch or drama for women.’ They don’t want to use their brains a lot.”