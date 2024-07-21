Television

Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'

Jasmin Bhasin injured her corneas due to the contact lenses that she wore for a recent event. The doctor has bandaged both her eyes and advised her to take rest.

Jasmin Bhasin
Jasmin Bhasin corneas get damaged Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin has injured her corneas due to the contact lenses that she wore for a recent event. She is currently unable to see. The doctor has bandaged both her eyes and advised her to take rest.

Jasmin told ETimes that as soon as she wore the eye lenses before leaving for an event in New Delhi on July 17, her eyes were hurt. The 'Dil Se Dil Tak' actress decided to attend the event first and the pain gradually increased and got worse that after a point, she couldn't see anything.

Jasmin Bhasin remembers Sidharth Shukla - Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin Gets Teary-Eyed Remembering Her 'Dil Se Dil Tak' Co-Star Sidharth Shukla: I Survived The Show Because Of Him

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

She said, ''I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

The same night, she visited an eye specialist, who said that her "corneas were damaged." Jasmin then flew back to Mumbai to get the treatment.

The actress said she is ''experiencing a lot of pain'' and shared that doctors have told her that she should recover in the next four to five days, but till then, she needs to take good care of her eyes. ''It’s not easy because I can’t see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days,'' she added.

On the work front, Jasmin will be next seen in the Punjabi film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhalle Di' with actor-singer, Grippy Grewal. The film is all set to release in September this year. Interestingly, she made her Punjabi film debut opposite Gippy in the comedy-drama 'Honeymoon' in 2022.

We wish Jasmin a speedy recovery!

