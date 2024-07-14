Popular television actor, Hina Khan, is currently battling stage three breast cancer. She often takes to her social media account to share snippets from her health journey with her fans. Recently, she shared a series of emotional pictures with her mother and praised how she stood beside her as she grappled with the news of her diagnosis.
Taking to her Instagram, Hina Khan shared a series of pictures with her mother. The actor is spotted in a lavender t-shirt that she had paired with white shorts. She is seen hugging her mother as they sit on the stairs of their house. Khan’s mother wore a pink salwar suit. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “A mother’s heart can consume an Ocean of Sorrow and Pain to provide Shelter, love and comfort to her children. This was the day she received the news of my diagnosis, the shock that she felt was inexplicable, but she found a way to hold me and forget her pain.”
She continued, “A Superpower in which Mothers excel always. Even her world was crumbling down yet she found a way to shelter me in her arms and give me strength.” Take a look at the emotional post shared by Khan here.
The post has fetched over a million likes. Reacting to the post, several celebrities took to the comments and prayed for the actor’s speedy recovery. Mohena Kumari wrote, “I just got to know about your diagnosis. Have never interacted with you. But always felt a connect. Always had a lot of respect for your discipline and integrity. I pray for your speedy recovery. Sending you lots of strength and positive energy.” Amit Tandon commented, “You are a strong woman and will overcome this inshallah.” Sunita Rajwar said, “More power and strength to you both.”
Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The actor has started her chemotherapy. She often takes to social media to share motivational and inspirational quotes.