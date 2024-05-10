Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Son Zehaan's Birthday Party Interrupted By BMC, Municipal Body Demolished Decor

For Zehaan’s first birthday party, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar threw a gala at a hotel in Mumbai. For the entrance to the party, the couple opted for a makeshift gate that was put up on the footpath outside the party venue. The jungle-themed entrance guest was used by the guests to enter the venue. However, BMC reached the hotel and objected to the placement of the gate. The municipal body demanded its immediate removal.