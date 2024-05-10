Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar's Son Zehaan's Birthday Party Interrupted By BMC, Municipal Body Demolished Decor

Popular actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar recently made news when they revealed the face of their son, Zehaan, in March. Recently, the couple celebrated their son’s first birthday at a plush hotel in Mumbai. But their celebration was hindered when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at the venue to pull down the décor.
For Zehaan’s first birthday party, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar threw a gala at a hotel in Mumbai. For the entrance to the party, the couple opted for a makeshift gate that was put up on the footpath outside the party venue. The jungle-themed entrance guest was used by the guests to enter the venue. However, BMC reached the hotel and objected to the placement of the gate. The municipal body demanded its immediate removal.
Viral videos from the venue show the municipal body engaging in a heated debate with hotel staff and the event organizers. The authorities took action and dismantled the gate. They loaded the debris on a truck. Amid the commotion, Darbar stepped in, facilitating the BMC officials' removal of the decor to de-escalate the situation and prevent further conflict.
Amidst this row, Darbar took to his Instagram to share a reel from the party. Sharing the reel, he wrote, “To our everything, happy birthday Zehaan… may Allah protect you and guide you to the path of happiness, love, good health, and success, always. Ameen. We love you! Mommy and Abba.” Take a look at the reel here.
Zehaan’s birthday party was attended by some of the popular faces in Indian television, such as Mahhi Vij, Hina Khan, and Debina Bonnerjee who attended the bash with their children. The couple has not released an official statement about the incident till now.