For Amandeep Sidhu, Shooting Wedding Sequence Can Be Very 'Hectic And Tiring'

Talking about her idea of a dream wedding, Amandeep said: "I had dreams about my wedding, imagining the kind of chuddas I would wear, the colour of my lehenga, and all the things I wanted to do. But after doing so many wedding scenes on the show, I don't feel like doing anything special anymore. I was once crazy about wearing chuddas, but I've worn them so many times on the show that it's no longer a dream for me." "Now, I just want a very simple wedding whenever I get married -- maybe just one function and that's it. It's very tiring and hectic, so I don't want a grand wedding. I'm perfectly okay with a simple wedding like Bollywood star Alia Bhatt had," concluded Amandeep.