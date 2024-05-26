Firoz Khan Death: Aasif Sheikh Recalls His Last Phone Call, Saumya Tandon, Binaiferr Kohli Mourn Late Actor's Loss

Television actor Firoz Khan, known for his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan and his role on the hit TV show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai!,’ has died of a heart attack. Various reports stated that Khan experienced the heart attack in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning. He had retired from acting and, due to family matters, had been residing in his hometown for an extended period.
Upon hearing the news of his demise, many of his co-stars have expressed their sentiments.
Recalling their last phone call, Aasif Sheikh spoke to ETimes and revealed that the actor had been going through family issues. “Recently, 4/5 days ago after my pack up, I met a guy outside the studio and he introduced to me as Firoz’s friend. He told me that he is from Badaun that’s how I came to know he is from there. I told me that they are neighbours and that Firoz had lot of stress in his life. I asked for Firoz’s number form that person. I thought I would speak to him as our director had told us that he didn’t want to act anymore. I thought I would speak to him and comfort him,” he revealed. The seasoned actor went on to state that he saw a missed call from the late actor a few days later, but couldn’t pick it up as he was busy shooting. Upon finding out about his co-star’s death, he further regrettably said, “I got the biggest shock of my life. I was so disappointed in myself that I did not speak to him. He called me and I did not speak to him I feel so terrible. I wish I had spoken to him; maybe he would’ve felt better. I’m cursing myself for it.”
Many other actors, who worked with Khan, mourned his loss.
Saumya Tandon told Indian Express, that she was “absolutely shocked and deeply saddened.” She remembered instances of working with him. “Worked briefly with him, but I remember him as quiet, polite and so respectful on sets. He was so talented. I can’t ever forget the episode where he became Amitabh Bachchan. It was such a hilarious episode and he was so funny. We were laughing as we were filming the scene. And him as dhobi was so special. As I talk, all the scenes done with him are flashing in front of my eyes.”
“I have known him since 2017, having first met him at an event when I was working as a news anchor. We later reconnected when I started acting in ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ and it was a pleasure working with him. He was well-known for mimicking Amitji and was a talented artist. Although he had some health issues back then, hearing about his passing saddened me deeply,” added Charrul Malik, fondly remembering their time together.
Binaiferr Kohli, the producer of the sitcom also reminisced about the late actor’s kindness. “He was the nicest, sweetest person on the set. He was very pure and sweet and would get scared quickly that somebody was going to scold him,” she said, further confirming that the actor went into a shell post the pandemic, and his mother’s passing affected him more.
In addition to ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai!,’ Khan worked on several other projects like ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai,’ ‘Saheb Bibi Aur Boss,’ ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan,’ and ‘Shaktimaan.’ May his soul rest in peace.