Firoz Khan Death: Aasif Sheikh Recalls His Last Phone Call, Saumya Tandon, Binaiferr Kohli Mourn Late Actor's Loss

Recalling their last phone call, Aasif Sheikh spoke to ETimes and revealed that the actor had been going through family issues. “Recently, 4/5 days ago after my pack up, I met a guy outside the studio and he introduced to me as Firoz’s friend. He told me that he is from Badaun that’s how I came to know he is from there. I told me that they are neighbours and that Firoz had lot of stress in his life. I asked for Firoz’s number form that person. I thought I would speak to him as our director had told us that he didn’t want to act anymore. I thought I would speak to him and comfort him,” he revealed. The seasoned actor went on to state that he saw a missed call from the late actor a few days later, but couldn’t pick it up as he was busy shooting. Upon finding out about his co-star’s death, he further regrettably said, “I got the biggest shock of my life. I was so disappointed in myself that I did not speak to him. He called me and I did not speak to him I feel so terrible. I wish I had spoken to him; maybe he would’ve felt better. I’m cursing myself for it.”