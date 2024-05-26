Television

Firoz Khan Death: Aasif Sheikh Recalls His Last Phone Call, Saumya Tandon, Binaiferr Kohli Mourn Late Actor's Loss

Popular television actor, Firoz Khan, passed away on Thursday.

Instagram
Firoz Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television actor Firoz Khan, known for his mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan and his role on the hit TV show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai!,’ has died of a heart attack. Various reports stated that Khan experienced the heart attack in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday morning. He had retired from acting and, due to family matters, had been residing in his hometown for an extended period.

Upon hearing the news of his demise, many of his co-stars have expressed their sentiments.

'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ actor Firoz Khan dies - Instagram
'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Recalling their last phone call, Aasif Sheikh spoke to ETimes and revealed that the actor had been going through family issues.  “Recently, 4/5 days ago after my pack up, I met a guy outside the studio and he introduced to me as Firoz’s friend. He told me that he is from Badaun that’s how I came to know he is from there. I told me that they are neighbours and that Firoz had lot of stress in his life. I asked for Firoz’s number form that person. I thought I would speak to him as our director had told us that he didn’t want to act anymore. I thought I would speak to him and comfort him,” he revealed. The seasoned actor went on to state that he saw a missed call from the late actor a few days later, but couldn’t pick it up as he was busy shooting. Upon finding out about his co-star’s death, he further regrettably said, “I got the biggest shock of my life. I was so disappointed in myself that I did not speak to him. He called me and I did not speak to him I feel so terrible. I wish I had spoken to him; maybe he would’ve felt better. I’m cursing myself for it.”

Many other actors, who worked with Khan, mourned his loss.

Saumya Tandon told Indian Express, that she was “absolutely shocked and deeply saddened.” She remembered instances of working with him. “Worked briefly with him, but I remember him as quiet, polite and so respectful on sets. He was so talented. I can’t ever forget the episode where he became Amitabh Bachchan. It was such a hilarious episode and he was so funny. We were laughing as we were filming the scene. And him as dhobi was so special. As I talk, all the scenes done with him are flashing in front of my eyes.”

“I have known him since 2017, having first met him at an event when I was working as a news anchor. We later reconnected when I started acting in ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!’ and it was a pleasure working with him. He was well-known for mimicking Amitji and was a talented artist. Although he had some health issues back then, hearing about his passing saddened me deeply,” added Charrul Malik, fondly remembering their time together.

Binaiferr Kohli, the producer of the sitcom also reminisced about the late actor’s kindness. “He was the nicest, sweetest person on the set. He was very pure and sweet and would get scared quickly that somebody was going to scold him,” she said, further confirming that the actor went into a shell post the pandemic, and his mother’s passing affected him more.

In addition to ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai!,’ Khan worked on several other projects like ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai,’ ‘Saheb Bibi Aur Boss,’ ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan,’ and ‘Shaktimaan.’ May his soul rest in peace.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Remal LIVE Updates: Severe Cyclonic Storm To Make Landfall At Midnight; Officials Say 'We Are Ready'
  2. MP: Man Uses Voice-changing App To Pose As Woman Professor, Rapes 7 Students | Know What Happened
  3. Delhi: 3 People Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Krishna Nagar
  4. Goa: 4 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured As Bus Rams Into Roadside Shanties
  5. Bangladesh MP Murder: Gold Smuggling 'Reason' Behind Crime; Search For Body Parts Continues | Probe Details
Entertainment News
  1. Huma Qureshi Advises Brands That Spend Money Sending People To Cannes To Back Small Films Instead
  2. Preity Zinta Wants 'More Understated, Well-Structured Clothes' To Make A Comeback
  3. Kylie Jenner Doesn’t Open Her Wallet During An Outing With Friends
  4. 'All We Imagine As Light': All You Need To Know About Payal Kapadia's Film That Clinched The Grand Prix At Cannes 2024
  5. Rahul Kohli Almost Joined ‘Fantastic Four’ With Reed Richards Role
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: In-Form PV Sindhu Faces Wang Zhi Yi In Malaysia Masters Final
  2. Geneva Open: Casper Ruud Beats Tomas Machac, Claims Title - In Pics
  3. Hardik Pandya Divorce: MI Skipper Absent From Indian Cricket Team's Trip To USA
  4. Walker Akshdeep Singh's Road To Paris 2024: Finishes Third In 20Km Race In Slovakia Meet
  5. French Open 2024: The Era Of Tennis Legends' Farewells - It's Not Just Rafael Nadal
World News
  1. Amid Truce Talks Reports, Hamas Official Says 'No Need For New Negotiations' With Israel
  2. Meet The 'Salmiak' Cat: New Cat Breed With Tuxedo Charm And Salt & Pepper Fur, Inspired By Finland's Salty Licorice
  3. These Are The Most Queer Friendly Cities In The World!
  4. Bryant Park Is Coming Back With Its Summer Movie Screenings; Here’s The Complete Line Up For 2024
  5. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting: 8 PM Voter Turnout At 59.46%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K | Highlights
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Highlights: Manchester United Win FA Cup; England Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In 2nd T20I
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest