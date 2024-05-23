'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away

Popular television show, 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ actor Firoz Khan left for his heavenly abode on Thursday, May 23 in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh. He reportedly died due to a heart attack. Apart from being an actor, Firoz Khan was also popularly known for impersonating Amitabh Bachchan. He impersonated Mr Bachchan in several shows and events.
The news of his demise was shared Durga Rahikwar on his Instagram handle. He shared a throwback picture of himself with Kapil Sharma and Firoz Khan. “Aaj hamare beech Feroz Khan bhaijaan (Jr. Amitabh Bachchan) nahi rahe. (Feroz Khan is no longer with us),” he captioned the post.
Firoz Khan's Instagram handle is filled with videos of him doing mimicry of Big B. The videos featured him with the get-ups of Amitabh Bachchan's characters in his movies.
Firoz Khan feaured in various shows like ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain’, ‘Saheb Bibi Aur Boss’, and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and 'Shaktiman' among others. Shaktimaan. He also appeared in films and in Adnan Sami's popular video song 'Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De'. His last performance was at the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4, for which received lots of appreciation.
As per reports, his burial will take place in Uttar Pradesh. His family is yet to release a statement or speak on his demise.
In 2022, another actor from the show ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, Deepesh Bhan, passed away. He was 41.
May Feroz Khan's soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.