'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away

Firoz Khan feaured in various shows like ‘Jija Ji Chhat Par Hain’, ‘Saheb Bibi Aur Boss’, and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and 'Shaktiman' among others. Shaktimaan. He also appeared in films and in Adnan Sami's popular video song 'Thodi Si Tu Lift Kara De'. His last performance was at the Voter Mahotsav at Badaun Club on May 4, for which received lots of appreciation.