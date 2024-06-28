Television

Eijaz Khan Reveals How He Is Dealing With Heartbreak After Breakup From Pavitra Punia, Says He Still Has 'Bad Days'

Eijaz Khan revealed that he is dealing with his heartbreak by immersing himself in love. The actor was previously dating Pavitra Punia.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Photo: Instagram
Television’s beloved couple – Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia – left their fans heartbroken when they confirmed that they parted ways last year. The duo met on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and fell in love. They continued their love story even after the show ended and grew to be a favourite among the audiences. In a recent interview, Eijaz Khan opened up about his breakup and spoke about how it has impacted him.

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Eijaz Khan spoke about dealing with failure and heartbreak. He mentioned that he is keeping himself busy with work to avoid spiraling into negative thoughts. He continued, “I don’t know. At different stages in your life, there are different ways of dealing with it. It also depends on what that thing or that person meant to you, right? I think the only thing that helps is staying busy with work and aligning yourself with a better purpose. My heartbreak, I don’t know how I’m dealing with it. You have good days, and you have bad days.”

But in the same conversation, Khan mentioned that he hasn’t completely shut himself off from love. He stated that he still believes in love. He continued, “But let me put it this way: I haven’t lost faith in my love. I believe if I truly love, my love will win.” The actor revealed that he took his time to come to terms with his breakup. He added that he has started to move on.

In an earlier interview, Punia confirmed their breakup and revealed that they parted ways due to their different opinions and viewpoints. On the work front, Khan was last seen in ‘Adrishyam – The Invisible Heroes’ where he played the role of Ravi Verma. While Punia was last seen in ‘Ishq Ki Daastan – Naagmani.’

