In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Eijaz Khan spoke about dealing with failure and heartbreak. He mentioned that he is keeping himself busy with work to avoid spiraling into negative thoughts. He continued, “I don’t know. At different stages in your life, there are different ways of dealing with it. It also depends on what that thing or that person meant to you, right? I think the only thing that helps is staying busy with work and aligning yourself with a better purpose. My heartbreak, I don’t know how I’m dealing with it. You have good days, and you have bad days.”