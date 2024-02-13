Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan Confirm Breakup, Actress Says 'There's A Shelf-Life For Everything'

Actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who got engaged in 2022 have called it quits. They have parted ways after almost four years of being together. Pavitra and Eijaz broke up five months ago due to compatibility issues, but they were living in the same apartment in Malad, Mumbai. Eijaz moved out of the flat last month. They have opened up about their breakup in an interview.
Pavitra told Bombay Times, that ‘nothing is permanent’, and that there is a ‘shelf-life’ to every relationship. She said she still respects Eijaz and wishes best for him.
Eijaz Khan said, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”
Eijaz and Pavitra were head over heels in love with each other. In October 2022, they got engaged and shared pics on Instagram. In the pictures, Eijaz was seen handing the engagement ring to Pavitra, who, flaunted it. “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said ‘yes’. #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official #❤️ 03/10/22,'' captioned Eijaz.
As per ETimes, Eijaz moved in with Pavitra in her flat, earlier in 2022. On the possible wedding, they had said, “When we will officially announce ourselves as husband and wife in a ceremony, is not in our hands… Our wedding will be very instant because we have such packed lives.”
But as Pavitra has said ''nothing is permanent'', they were not meant to be together. We wish they move on in their respective lives.
On the professional front, Eijaz is on a sabbatical from television. He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. Pavitra was seen on the show 'Naagmani'.