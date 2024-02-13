Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan Confirm Breakup, Actress Says 'There's A Shelf-Life For Everything'

Eijaz and Pavitra were head over heels in love with each other. In October 2022, they got engaged and shared pics on Instagram. In the pictures, Eijaz was seen handing the engagement ring to Pavitra, who, flaunted it. “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said ‘yes’. #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official #❤️ 03/10/22,'' captioned Eijaz.