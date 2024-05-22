Art & Entertainment

Eijaz Khan Makes A Confession About Breakup With Pavitra Punia: I’d Just Say That I’m Growing

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan during their stint inside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house and fell in love with each other.

Instagram
Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia started dating each other after they met inside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. However, after being together for almost three years, the couple parted ways. And now in a recent interview, Eijaz Khan talked about his breakup with Pavitra, and mentioned how he is grateful for the work he received after they separated since it kept him busy and occupied.

Mentioning how  his breakup has helped him in becoming a better person, he told Hindustan Times, “At a very crucial time in my life, the universe made sure that I was busy and that I was working. If I was sitting at home, I don’t think I would be alive by now,” adding, “No bullshit about being happy or single, no statements like ‘I am having the best time of my life.’ I’d just say that I’m growing, and I am understanding myself more than ever before.”

Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan confirm breakup
Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan confirm breakup Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Meanwhile, the rumours of their breakup started doing the rounds when Times Now Digital reported that things were not okay between the two actors. “Both are trying to stabilize the boat in choppy waters but haven’t succeeded, at least till now,” the entertainment portal quoted a source as saying.

Post the speculations, Pavitra confirmed their breakup and told ETimes, “I really feel for my fans and I am connected with them. I really request everyone to be calm and composed and give us privacy. Please support me in whatever I am doing and support Eijaz also and let peace be there. Whatever happens, it happens for a reason. I am really keen and focussed towards my career right now. I’ve just lost my father, he was my biggest support.”

“This is all I can say, right now I am just focused on my career. I have lost a lot in life, the last thing I could have lost is my father. It is a very touchy topic. For me, no marriage right now, I just want to take care of my family. Jab do log ek rishte mein hote hain. They know what happened between them and they are not comfortable talking about it as we are educated and sensible enough to maintain privacy and respect for each other,” the actress added.

