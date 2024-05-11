Television

Dev Joshi Of 'Baalveer' Aims For The Skies; Awaits His Turn To Start Pilot Training

Actor Dev Joshi has shed light on his lifelong dream of taking to the skies as a pilot, sharing how he is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start his pilot training.

Advertisement

Instagram
Dev Joshi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Dev Joshi has shed light on his lifelong dream of taking to the skies as a pilot, sharing how he is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start his pilot training.

The 23-year-old actor, who is known for his lead role in the superhero fantasy show 'Baalveer', shared: "I believe in pursuing one’s passions because we only get one shot at life. Acting has been my passion since childhood, and I’ve been fortunate to excel in it. But I’m not one to confine myself to a single pursuit. Beyond the screen, I have an insatiable curiosity for knowledge."

"That led me to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and I am currently pursuing a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy. Yet, amid all this, there’s a part of me that yearns for the skies. Having completed my 12th standard in the Science stream, I’m eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start my pilot training. After all, life is all about living to the fullest and chasing your dreams, no matter where they take you," he added.

Advertisement

The fourth season of 'Baalveer' also features Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi and Ada Khan as the antagonist Aageel.

The show follows Baalveer’s epic quest against the forces of darkness to safeguard humanity.

It airs on Sony LIV.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘This Election Is Between Imaandari Aur Beimaani’: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  2. Gujarat Board Class 10 Result Declared: Check Scores Now At gseb.org
  3. Rain, Thunderstorm In Parts Of Rajasthan
  4. What Is Stopping Govt From Cancelling Revanna's Diplomatic Passport, Asks Jairam Ramesh
  5. UP: Man Dies By Suicide After Killing Mother, Wife, Children
Entertainment News
  1. Deepika Singh Talks About Motherhood; Anchal Sahu Shares Memories Of Her Mom
  2. Shiv Thakare’s New Song ‘Koi Baat Nahi’ Is A Statement About Unrequited Love
  3. Naqiyah Haji On Her Bond With Mother: She's My Closest Confidant, My Rock
  4. Aamir Khan Says He Was Unsure About Censor Board Passing ‘Sarfarosh’ Over Mentions Of Pak, ISI
  5. Ashutosh Rana Has THIS To Say After Deepfake Video Of Him Supporting Political Party Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. Neeraj Chopra Sets Sights On Victory In Next DL Meeting After Narrowly Missing Out in Doha
  2. Today's Sports News Updates: Yokohama FM Vs Al Ain - AFC Champions League Final 1st Leg Set To Start
  3. International League T20 2025: ILT20 Season Three Confirmed - Check Key Dates
  4. Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Match 61 Preview
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Alejandro Tabilo Live Streaming, Italian Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Rome ATP Masters 1000 Match
World News
  1. Israel Orders New Evacuations In The Southern Gaza City Of Rafah As It Prepares To Expand Operations
  2. Solar Fury: Northern Lights Spectacle Expected This Weekend, Rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued Prompting Outage Concerns
  3. IMF Doubts Pakistan's Ability To Repay As Support Team Arrives In Islamabad
  4. Singapore PM Lee Says Country Values IIT, IIM Graduates As Talented Pool
  5. Watch: Israeli Envoy Shreds Copy Of UN Charter Over Palestine Vote
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail