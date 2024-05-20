Television

'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say About Abdu Rozik's Engagement

In a recent interview, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reacted to Abdu Rozik's engagement. They participated in 'Bigg Boss 16.'

Instagram
Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Alhuwalia Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Abdu Rozik took his fans by surprise when he announced his engagement with Amira earlier this month. The Tajikistani singer shared pictures of the engagement ring and also shared a glimpse of his fiancé, Amira. Many of the singer’s friends have congratulated him on the news of his engagement. In a recent interview, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reacted to the news of Rozik’s engagement.

In a conversation with News18, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opened up about Abdu Rozik’s engagement. She mentioned that she did not get the chance to speak to him and congratulate him. She said that she is happy for him and is excited to see him start a new phase in his life. She also revealed that they are still in touch. The actor said, “I honestly haven’t had the chance to speak ‘speak’ to him, but I have definitely sent out my wishes. I am so happy for him. I think life for him has come full circle and I am so excited that he is starting this new chapter in his life. We are still in touch very much (sic).”

Ahluwalia and Rozik had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 16.’ On the reality show, Rozik admitted to Sajid Khan that he was in love with Ahluwalia once. But he also mentioned that he has moved on since then. Khan had told the singer that Ahluwalia had a boyfriend outside the house.

Rozik is set to tie the knot on July 7. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he met Amira at a restaurant in Dubai. He introduced himself to her and they started talking. They exchanged numbers and later he proposed to her for marriage. The singer has mentioned how he wants Salman Khan to grace his wedding with his appearance.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'No Minister Dreams, I Live In Reality': Chirag Paswan On Possible Cabinet Berth
  2. Three-Day Elephant Population Estimation Exercise In Karnataka To Begin On May 23
  3. Day In Pics: May 20, 2024
  4. MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Indian Students’ Protests In Canada Against New Immigration Laws | Explained
  5. The 'Modi-fied' Face Of Varanasi
Entertainment News
  1. Courteney Cox Reveals Feeling Late 'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry's Presence In Her Life
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Casts His Vote With Gauri, Suhana And Aryan; AbRam Accompanies Them
  3. Salim Khan On Defending Son Salman Khan: Don’t Approve Of Some Things That He Does
  4. 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say About Abdu Rozik's Engagement
  5. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  2. Copa America 2024: Brazil Replace Injured Ederson In Squad, Add Three More Players
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics
  5. 100 Days To Paralympics: Paris Organisers Launch Campaign To Boost Ticket Sales
World News
  1. ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli And Hamas Leaders, Including Netanyahu
  2. Fossils Discovered In Colorado Might Be Ancestors Of Dogs, Pigs And Deer!
  3. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  4. NYC-Dublin Portal Reopens With These New Changes After Temporary Shutdown Due To 'Inappropriate Behavior'
  5. Uber, Lyft Drivers Get 20% Pay Raise, Strong Insurance In Minnesota
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide