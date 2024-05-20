In a conversation with News18, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opened up about Abdu Rozik’s engagement. She mentioned that she did not get the chance to speak to him and congratulate him. She said that she is happy for him and is excited to see him start a new phase in his life. She also revealed that they are still in touch. The actor said, “I honestly haven’t had the chance to speak ‘speak’ to him, but I have definitely sent out my wishes. I am so happy for him. I think life for him has come full circle and I am so excited that he is starting this new chapter in his life. We are still in touch very much (sic).”