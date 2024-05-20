‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Abdu Rozik took his fans by surprise when he announced his engagement with Amira earlier this month. The Tajikistani singer shared pictures of the engagement ring and also shared a glimpse of his fiancé, Amira. Many of the singer’s friends have congratulated him on the news of his engagement. In a recent interview, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reacted to the news of Rozik’s engagement.
In a conversation with News18, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia opened up about Abdu Rozik’s engagement. She mentioned that she did not get the chance to speak to him and congratulate him. She said that she is happy for him and is excited to see him start a new phase in his life. She also revealed that they are still in touch. The actor said, “I honestly haven’t had the chance to speak ‘speak’ to him, but I have definitely sent out my wishes. I am so happy for him. I think life for him has come full circle and I am so excited that he is starting this new chapter in his life. We are still in touch very much (sic).”
Ahluwalia and Rozik had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 16.’ On the reality show, Rozik admitted to Sajid Khan that he was in love with Ahluwalia once. But he also mentioned that he has moved on since then. Khan had told the singer that Ahluwalia had a boyfriend outside the house.
Rozik is set to tie the knot on July 7. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he met Amira at a restaurant in Dubai. He introduced himself to her and they started talking. They exchanged numbers and later he proposed to her for marriage. The singer has mentioned how he wants Salman Khan to grace his wedding with his appearance.